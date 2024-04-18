Lindt Lindor has launched a plant-based version of its truffles for all non-dairy chocolate lovers. The Lindt Lindor Non-Dairy OatMilk Truffles and Lindt Lindor Dark Chocolate OatMilk Truffles are the second plant-based product in the Lindt collection following the 2022 launch of the Lindt Classic Recipe Non-Dairy OatMilk Bars.

"We aspired to craft the best-tasting non-dairy truffle for all chocolate enthusiasts including those who are avoiding dairy, lactose-intolerant or simply eating more plant-based alternatives," says Lindt Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. "We are thrilled that our Lindt LINDOR OatMilk truffles offer the same luxurious, smooth melting chocolate experience with this exquisitely crafted premium oat milk recipe."

Lindt Lindor Non-Dairy OatMilk Truffles are a chocolate treat with a truffle center. The outer shell is made with rich oat milk chocolate, which reportedly gives it a delicate sweetness and a velvety texture.

Lindt Lindor OatMilk Truffles embody meticulous craftsmanship and reflect the dedication and expertise of Lindt's Master Chocolatiers. The Lindor recipe traces its origins back over 75 years, initially conceived as a chocolate bar and in 1969, the renowned spherical Lindt Lindor truffle adopted its form with its delicate wings. Lindt's Master Chocolatiers innovated the classic milk chocolate truffle, diversifying into an array of flavors, now including Non-Dairy OatMilk, to cater to a wider community of chocolate aficionados.

Lindt Lindor Non-Dairy Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Oatmilk Truffles can be found at retailers across the U.S. and online at lindtusa.com.

