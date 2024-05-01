Flavorchem recently released a new flavor collection, Bloom, inspired by botanical sub-segments.

The movement towards wellness and sustainability has propelled botanical ingredients to the forefront as the latest global flavor trend. According to Innova Market Insights, 53% of consumers globally say, “food that has botanical flavors is often good for my health,” reflecting rising consumer interest in natural ingredients and products with perceived health benefits. Derived from flowers, plants, herbs, and fruits, these flavors offer consumers an elevated taste experience, adding a layer of depth and sophistication to products.

Flavorchem developed “Bloom” to provide innovative flavor solutions to customers. The collection features signature flavors that can be optimized for a variety of food and drink applications: Cranberry Ginger, Grapefruit Bergamot, Lychee Rose, Peach Lavender, Pear Elderflower, and Watermelon Mint. All flavors are Kosher, Non-GM, Allergen-Free, Vegan/Vegetarian, Prop 65 Free, and can be labeled as “natural” on an ingredient statement.

The fastest growing botanical sub-segments shaping flavor innovation that inspired Flavorchem’s collection include:

Florals: 1 in 3 global consumers have looked for more floral flavors in food and beverage categories over the past year, per Innova Market Insights. Among botanical segments, floral flavors such as peach blossom, jasmine, rose, and honeysuckle witnessed the most rapid growth at 8.4% across global product launches. Caribou and Starbucks placed a spotlight on lavender in their spring menus, including items like the Honey Lavender Espresso Shaker and Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, respectively.

Herbs & Spices: Herb and spice flavors have seen a 6.4% increase in new global food and beverage launches over the past five years. While commonly found in sauces, seasonings, and snacks, these botanical flavors are gaining traction in supplements, driven by their perceived health benefits. Ginger, known for aiding digestion and relieving nausea, is featured in Centrum's Morning Sickness Relief Gummies and Kuli Kuli's Gut Bliss Superfood Blend.

Adaptogens: Adaptogenic botanicals, including herbs, roots, and mushrooms, are natural ingredients believed to help the body cope with stress and restore balance. "Adaptogen" searches within food and beverage social discussions have surged 12.72% over the past year, primarily driven by consumers seeking wellness solutions. Balanced Tiger, Elemental Superfood, and Odyssey Elixir spotlighted functional mushrooms reishi, chaga, lion's mane, and cordyceps in their latest launches.

