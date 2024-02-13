Flavorchem and Orchidia Fragrances, a business in the creation and manufacturing of flavor, fragrance, and ingredient solutions, have acquired Huber the Nose, a Switzerland-based company with over 50 years in the research and development of flavors and fragrance oils.

Huber the Nose is known for delivering high-quality products and customized solutions in the flavor and fragrance industry. Flavorchem and Huber the Nose share similar histories and values of being a family-owned business with a commitment to customized solutions, a customer-centric approach and the agility to meet customer needs. The acquisition further complements Flavorchem and Orchidia’s portfolio and strengthens their global capabilities across the food and beverage, and consumer goods sector.

The addition of Huber the Nose marks a strategic milestone for Flavorchem and Orchidia and represents the next phase of growth for the company.

“We are proud to build on the legacy established by Dr. Huber and his team. The acquisition will strengthen our global reach to better serve customers. Together, we will continue to uphold our shared values that both companies were founded on.” said Ken Malinowski, president of Flavorchem and Orchidia Fragrances. "Flavorchem and Orchidia Fragrances are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the highest levels of customer service during the changeover."

Huber The Nose was advised by Conexus Capital Advisors, Inc., a specialized strategic advisory firm for the flavor and fragrance industry to facilitate the acquisition.