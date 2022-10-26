All day breakfast surged in popularity during the pandemic as consumers sought comfort in their favorite meal. While 95% of consumers report eating breakfast regularly, consumers do not want to limit these flavors to the morning meal occasion. Brands are elevating beloved breakfast flavors across food and beverage categories.

The top trends that inspired the launch of Flavorchem’s exclusive flavor collection, Breakfast All Day, include:

Consumers are looking to treat themselves throughout the day as snacking outpaced traditional meals for the 3rd consecutive year. Snack bars, confections, savory mixes, and frozen novelties are finding flavor inspiration from indulgent breakfast items such as muffins, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, and pancakes. Blurring Category Lines: Food and beverage categories are blurring to create novel eating experiences. Cross-category hybrid concepts like cold brew smoothies, flavor pairings between breakfast bakery and coffee, along with unique formats and textures provide consumers a more premium taste experience

In response to consumer demand for comforting flavors and expanded snacking, Flavorchem developed “Breakfast All Day,” an exclusive flavor collection for anytime snacking inspired by the most important meal of the day. The collection features Apricot Jam, Blueberry Muffin, Café Mocha, Cinnamon Raisin, Fruity Cereal Milk, and Maple French Toast.

Breakfast All Day’s signature flavors can be optimized for a variety of food and drink applications. All flavors in the collection are Kosher, Non-GM, allergen-free, vegan, and can be labeled as “natural” on an ingredient statement.

For more information on Flavorchem’s Breakfast All Day Collection or to request flavor samples from the collection, click here or email contact@flavorchem.com.