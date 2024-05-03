MarieBelle New York has just announced its gourmet chocolate collection options for Mother's Day.

The gift sets, available now in stores and online, include:

Mother's Day Purse with Dark Chocolate Truffles ($30): Made from vegan leather emblazoned with the brand's signature logo and accented with a complementary satin ribbon, this trove of treasures opens and contains eight of the brand's most indulgent dark chocolate truffles; each handmade using the finest Maracaibo chocolate, blended with fresh cream, and then hand-dusted with dark Swiss cocoa powder a rich velvet texture.

Made from vegan leather emblazoned with the brand's signature logo and accented with a complementary satin ribbon, this trove of treasures opens and contains eight of the brand's most indulgent dark chocolate truffles; each handmade using the finest Maracaibo chocolate, blended with fresh cream, and then hand-dusted with dark Swiss cocoa powder a rich velvet texture. Mother's Day 16-pc. Chocolate Ganache ($59): The collection includes 16 pieces of artfully crafted chocolate ganache, each handmade with artisanal techniques using the finest quality of cacao and freshest ingredients. Flavors like passion fruit and orange or dessert-inspired raspberry cheesecake or tiramisu can be enjoyed, and the collection is presented in a limited-edition sleeve

The collection includes 16 pieces of artfully crafted chocolate ganache, each handmade with artisanal techniques using the finest quality of cacao and freshest ingredients. Flavors like passion fruit and orange or dessert-inspired raspberry cheesecake or tiramisu can be enjoyed, and the collection is presented in a limited-edition sleeve Mother's Day Gourmet Chocolate Gift set ($70): The Gourmet Gift Set includes a miniature heart-shaped box holding seven pieces of the brand's Mother’s Day chocolate ganache. The brand has paired its chocolate with its Dark Chocolate Rose Tea, celebrated for its aroma and floral notes. Also included is a tea strainer (with a velvet bag for storage). Exclusive new flavors to Mother's Day Ganache include Raspberry Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Orange. Ganache flavors and designs vary by availability and are subject to change.

The Gourmet Gift Set includes a miniature heart-shaped box holding seven pieces of the brand's Mother’s Day chocolate ganache. The brand has paired its chocolate with its Dark Chocolate Rose Tea, celebrated for its aroma and floral notes. Also included is a tea strainer (with a velvet bag for storage). Exclusive new flavors to Mother's Day Ganache include Raspberry Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Orange. Ganache flavors and designs vary by availability and are subject to change. Mother's Day 25pc Chocolate Ganache ($84): The heart-shaped gift box includes 25 pieces of chocolate ganache, each handmade. Flavors exclusive to Mother's Day Ganache include raspberry cheesecake, tiramisu, and orange, packed with a ribbon. Ganache flavors and designs vary by availability and are subject to change.

MarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food, and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 90s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. diplomats, and a U.S. president. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat, an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.

Related: MarieBelle New York debuts holiday chocolate collection