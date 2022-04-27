Company: PIM Brands Inc.

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $14.99

Product Spotlight: Welch's Fruit Snacks recently released a new product: a Mother's Day Custom Heart-Shaped Box.

The personalized heart-shaped box contains three 2.25-oz. pouches of Welch's Fruit Snacks, in Mixed Fruit flavors. Consumers can personalize them for Mother's Day by entering a message upon checkout.

The Custom Heart-Shaped Box is currently available on Amazon.com for $14.99.