Company: PIM Brands Inc.
Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com
Introduced: April 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $14.99
Product Spotlight: Welch's Fruit Snacks recently released a new product: a Mother's Day Custom Heart-Shaped Box.
The personalized heart-shaped box contains three 2.25-oz. pouches of Welch's Fruit Snacks, in Mixed Fruit flavors. Consumers can personalize them for Mother's Day by entering a message upon checkout.
The Custom Heart-Shaped Box is currently available on Amazon.com for $14.99.