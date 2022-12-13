MarieBelle New York is getting ready to bring “Joy to the World” with its holiday chocolate collection.

Artisan Maribel Lieberman founded the company over two decades ago and is proud to be a “woman-owned business." She has stayed true to her roots and love of chocolate using cacao from her native Honduras and, as a proud New Yorker, she hand-makes gourmet ganache with the finest ingredients and all-natural flavors at her Brooklyn factory.

Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve are expressed with boxes that showcase flavors of Hazelnut, Mint, Passion Fruit, Vanilla, Espresso, Cinnamon, and Caramel Sea Salt.Consumers can choose from boxes that range in size from two to 100 pieces, and a selection of limited-edition holiday designs can feature decorating a tree or outdoor winter scenes.

The gift sets feature ganache, hot chocolate, truffles, bars and chocolate bites. In addition, MarieBelle Corporate offers many customization options for companies that want to include their branding—perfect for VIPs, client appreciation, events, activations, amenity, and hospitality..