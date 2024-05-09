HI-CHEW will be expanding its footprint to a new category with the launch of a new texture sensation and product format at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo: HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour.
To reach more flavor palates, the newly-launched HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour reimagine the brand’s chewlets and flavor in a new gummy form.
Each reimagined HI-CHEW gummy piece has a juicy filling for long-lasting and true-to-life flavor. With both sweet and sour varieties, there is an option for everyone to enjoy. HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour are packaged in a small peg bag, making it the perfect grab-and-go snacking option.
The two varieties are each offered in three flavors:
HI-CHEW Gummies:
- Peach mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree.
- Mango will transport consumers' taste buds to a tropical island oasis.
- Strawberry is a classic fruit flavor bursting with goodness.
HI-CHEW Gummies Sour:
- Green Apple is a mix of tangy, tart, and sweet.
- Pineapple delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin.
- Watermelon is a sweet take on the summer fruit with a subtle sour twist.
“The launch of HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour is an exciting next step for us in expanding our texture offerings,” says Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “This addition in texture offerings furthers our goal of showcasing our brand innovation to cater to the U.S. market, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect setting to debut it. Now, consumers with both gummy and chewy candy preferences can indulge in the world of HI-CHEW.”
HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour will be available for sampling at the upcoming 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo, May 14–16 in Indianapolis. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the recently launched HI-CHEW Dessert Mix as well as the brand’s wide array of flavor offerings. With these new additions, HI-CHEW is extending its portfolio in both texture and flavor, building upon the company’s commitment to product innovation.
HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour will be available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com from the beginning of July. The products will begin rolling out in select retailers nationwide this fall. Both varieties will be offered in a 4.23-oz. peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29 (varies per market). To learn more about HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour, visit HI-CHEW.com.
