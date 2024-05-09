HI-CHEW will be expanding its footprint to a new category with the launch of a new texture sensation and product format at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo: HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour.

To reach more flavor palates, the newly-launched HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour reimagine the brand’s chewlets and flavor in a new gummy form.

Each reimagined HI-CHEW gummy piece has a juicy filling for long-lasting and true-to-life flavor. With both sweet and sour varieties, there is an option for everyone to enjoy. HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour are packaged in a small peg bag, making it the perfect grab-and-go snacking option.

The two varieties are each offered in three flavors:

HI-CHEW Gummies:

Peach mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree.

mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree. Mango will transport consumers' taste buds to a tropical island oasis.

will transport consumers' taste buds to a tropical island oasis. Strawberry is a classic fruit flavor bursting with goodness.

HI-CHEW Gummies Sour:

Green Apple is a mix of tangy, tart, and sweet.

is a mix of tangy, tart, and sweet. Pineapple delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin.

delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin. Watermelon is a sweet take on the summer fruit with a subtle sour twist.

“The launch of HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour is an exciting next step for us in expanding our texture offerings,” says Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. “This addition in texture offerings furthers our goal of showcasing our brand innovation to cater to the U.S. market, and the Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect setting to debut it. Now, consumers with both gummy and chewy candy preferences can indulge in the world of HI-CHEW.”

HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour will be available for sampling at the upcoming 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo, May 14–16 in Indianapolis. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sample the recently launched HI-CHEW Dessert Mix as well as the brand’s wide array of flavor offerings. With these new additions, HI-CHEW is extending its portfolio in both texture and flavor, building upon the company’s commitment to product innovation.

HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour will be available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com from the beginning of July. The products will begin rolling out in select retailers nationwide this fall. Both varieties will be offered in a 4.23-oz. peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29 (varies per market). To learn more about HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour, visit HI-CHEW.com.

