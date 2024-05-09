Sprinkles, the dessert bakery, is entering the retail space with its first line of CPG products: Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Sprinkles Mini Chocolates. The Chocolate Bars are available in Red Velvet—a rich milk chocolate filled with cream cheese frosting flavored filling; Salted Caramel—smooth milk chocolate filled with salted caramel frosting flavored filling; Sprinkle—a sweet white chocolate loaded with rainbow sprinkles; and creamy Milk Chocolate. Mini Chocolates come in Red Velvet and Salted Caramel flavors and now available exclusively at over 4,000 Walmart locations nationwide.

The premium cupcake-inspired indulgences are gluten-free, Kosher, made with real Rainforest Alliance certified chocolate, and are embossed with the Sprinkles logo and signature modern dot. The chocolates soft-launched earlier this year at Sprinkles bakery locations nationwide and were a favorite among guests.

"Sprinkles is known for its decadent cupcakes and iconic flavors, so translating that experience into the chocolate category with Walmart, the largest retailer in the world, is beyond exciting," says Dan Mesches, CEO of Sprinkles. "There is nothing like what Sprinkles is offering in the candy aisle and we are here to disrupt what it means to indulge in the snacking space."

"We innovated a premium chocolate line that is completely new, fresh and accessible to shoppers nationwide. We love seeing the Sprinkles brand alongside everyday products to bring something new and unexpected to satisfy consumers' cravings with Sprinkles Chocolate Bars and Minis," says Ashley Rogers, president and CEO, Sprinkles CPG.

The four individually wrapped chocolate bars retail at $3.94 and the mini assorted package at $5.98

Sprinkles will celebrate the chocolate launch with a private pre-launch event at their Beverly Hills flagship location on May 9.

