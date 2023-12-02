Sprinkles Bakeries and Picnik Restaurants have promoted Justin Murakami to chief operating officer, in a move reportedly recognizing his contributions and leadership in steering operational growth and innovation. According to the companies, the promotion signals a pivotal phase in executing Sprinkles’ growth strategies domestically and internationally.

Dan Mesches, president and CEO of Sprinkles Bakeries and Picnik Restaurants, lauds Murakami’s appointment, affirming, "Justin’s strategic foresight and operational expertise have been instrumental in our company's success, especially in expanding Sprinkles’ global footprint and Picnik’s domestic expansion. We're confident that under Justin's leadership, we'll continue to exceed expectations, scale efficiently, and solidify our position as industry leaders."

Since joining Sprinkles in 2017, Justin swiftly became an integral part of the company's evolution. His role in developing and implementing foundational systems and processes reportedly laid the groundwork for expanding the brand’s physical footprint with both company-owned and franchised locations, domestically and internationally. Under his stewardship, the iconic cupcake ATMs moved beyond their brick-and-mortar locales and launched the non-traditional Cupcake ATM business. With more than 50 ATMs and counting, Sprinkles ATMs can be found in airports, malls, and lifestyle centers across the country. Murakami reportedly was also instrumental in the successful launch of Sprinkles’ National Shipping Program, creating another channel for growth.

With a career spanning 25 years in the hospitality sector, Murakami has navigated through the ranks starting as a host, then becoming a general manager at the Cheesecake Factory to an area director overseeing multiple brands with Lettuce Entertain You and Hopdoddy Burger Bar.

As COO, Murakami will lead operations, training, supply chain, culinary, franchise operations, and new bakery and restaurant openings. His responsibilities include partnering with cross-functional departments, identifying opportunities and gaps, and formulating and implementing robust processes and systems to ensure scalability and ease for the team.

Murakami says, "Assuming the role of COO at Sprinkles and Picnik is a tremendous honor. I am devoted to leveraging our team's strengths, harnessing operational excellence, and charting a growth trajectory that maintains our commitment to exceptional guest experiences. I am excited about the opportunity to not only drive innovation and sustainable expansion for our business but to continue nurturing and developing the people I work with every day.”