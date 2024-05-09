Chocolove's Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong Dark Chocolate (~$3.00) is now available at Walmart in select stores nationwide. Shoppers can now indulge in Chocolove's 72% strong dark chocolate combined with the subtle crunch of Hawaiian Alaea red sea salt. The chocolate is vegan-friendly, made from traceable cocoa, and is Non-GMO Project Verified, with a suggested retail price of $3.00.

In addition to Hawaiian Sea Salt in Strong Dark Chocolate, Walmart also carries a few other Chocolove dark chocolate bars. The flavors include:

Raspberries in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% cocoa freeze-dried raspberry pieces enveloped in Belgian dark chocolate.

Almonds & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate: Made with 55% cocoa crunch almonds and sea salt crystals.

