The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 White Chocolate Awards Competition, as well as the 2024 Toffee Awards Competition.
Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.
Award winners can display and use the Official Award Winner title and award logos on products and promotional materials, such as the Award Winner lapel pin, Custom Award Certificates, and logo award merchandise.
Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.
Winners for the 2024 White Chocolate Awards Competition can be found below:
Best Ingredient Combinations
Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Bronze
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Honorable Mention
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
The Chocolate Fetish Pineapple Sunrise Bar
Best Taste
Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
Silver
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc
Bronze
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
The Chocolate Fetish Pineapple Sunrise Bar
Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate
Honorable Mention
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake
Best Texture
Gold
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc
Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Yeti Chocolates Pride Bonbon
Bronze
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Honorable Mention
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate 35%
Most Unique
Gold
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Bronze
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Honorable Mention
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio
Best White Chocolates
Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Silver
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
Bronze
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
Honorable Mention
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio
The Chocolate Fetish Black Bear Truffle
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc
Star Ratings
4.5 Stars
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
4.0 Stars
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake
3.5 Stars
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio
Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate
The Chocolate Fetish Black Bear Truffle
