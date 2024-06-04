The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 White Chocolate Awards Competition, as well as the 2024 Toffee Awards Competition.

Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.

Award winners can display and use the Official Award Winner title and award logos on products and promotional materials, such as the Award Winner lapel pin, Custom Award Certificates, and logo award merchandise.

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.

Winners for the 2024 White Chocolate Awards Competition can be found below:

Best Ingredient Combinations

Gold

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Silver

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon

Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Bronze

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Honorable Mention

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

The Chocolate Fetish Pineapple Sunrise Bar

Best Taste

Gold

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Silver

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Bronze

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

The Chocolate Fetish Pineapple Sunrise Bar

Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate

Honorable Mention

Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake

Best Texture

Gold

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Silver

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon

Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Yeti Chocolates Pride Bonbon

Bronze

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed

Honorable Mention

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate

Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate 35%

Most Unique

Gold

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Silver

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Bronze

Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Honorable Mention

Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed

Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio

Best White Chocolates

Gold

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Silver

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Bronze

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

Honorable Mention

Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio

The Chocolate Fetish Black Bear Truffle

Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc



Star Ratings

4.5 Stars

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon

Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

4.0 Stars

Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed

Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake

3.5 Stars

Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio

Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate

The Chocolate Fetish Black Bear Truffle

