The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 White Chocolate Awards Competition, as well as the 2024 Toffee Awards Competition.

Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.

Award winners can display and use the Official Award Winner title and award logos on products and promotional materials, such as the Award Winner lapel pin, Custom Award Certificates, and logo award merchandise.

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.

Winners for the 2024 White Chocolate Awards Competition can be found below:

Best Ingredient Combinations

Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte

Bronze
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Honorable Mention
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
The Chocolate Fetish Pineapple Sunrise Bar

Best Taste

Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Silver
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Bronze
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
The Chocolate Fetish Pineapple Sunrise Bar
Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate

Honorable Mention
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake

Best Texture

Gold
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Yeti Chocolates Pride Bonbon

Bronze
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed

Honorable Mention
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate
Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate 35%

Most Unique

Gold
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry

Silver
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals

Bronze
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster

Honorable Mention
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio

Best White Chocolates

Gold
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares

Silver
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon

Bronze
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

Honorable Mention
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio
The Chocolate Fetish Black Bear Truffle
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc

Star Ratings

4.5 Stars
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates White Chocolate Raspberry Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Creole Bourbon Foster
Toute Douceur Candy Banana's Foster Squares
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Lemon Bonbon
Panache Chocolatier Garden Blackberry
Panache Chocolatier Lady Grey Latte
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Espresso chocolate

4.0 Stars
Stella's Confectionery Framboise Blanc
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Rose petals
Delysia Chocolatier Truffle Sampler: Herbed
Yeti Chocolates Carrot Cake

3.5 Stars
Chocopunto by Mabel White Chocolate with Pistachio
Chocopunto by Mabel Blonde Chocolate
The Chocolate Fetish Black Bear Truffle

