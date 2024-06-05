The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 Best Toffee Awards.

Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.

Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.

Best Ingredient Combinations

Gold

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Silver

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew

Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee

Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee

Bronze

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond

Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee

Honorable Mention

Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan

Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee

Robinson Confections Pumpkin Spice Martini Toffee

Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee

The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee

Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee

Best Taste

Gold

Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee

Silver

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee

Bronze

Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee

Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee

The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee

Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee

Honorable Mention

Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee

Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan

Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee

Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate

Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango

Nuts for Toffee White Chocolate Pistachio

Stony Lake Toffee Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee

Best Texture

Gold

Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee

Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee

Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee

Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan

Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee

Belle Toffee Bourbon Pecan Toffee in Belgian Gold Chocolate

Silver

Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee

The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee

Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate

Stony Lake Toffee Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond

The Toffee Merchant Salted Espresso Toffee

The Toffee Store Peppermint Toffee

Belle Toffee Almond Toffee in Belgian Milk Chocolate

Gold Coast Candy LLC Ruby Cherry Almond Toffee

Deep Fork Foods Karamella Marble Toffee

Bronze

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze

Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango

Nuts for Toffee White Chocolate Pistachio

Tania's Toffee Tania's Toffee

Susi Toffi LLC Smoked Salt S'more Toffee

Susi Toffi LLC Susi Toffi

Deep Fork Foods Karamella Pecan Toffee

Most Unique

Gold

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew

Silver

Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee

Bronze

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Honorable Mention

Robinson Confections Pumpkin Spice Martini Toffee

Top Toffee

Gold

The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee

Silver

Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee

Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee

Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan

Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee

Bronze

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze

Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee

Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee

Honorable Mention

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond

Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango

Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate



Star Ratings

4.5 Stars

The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond

Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee

4.0 Stars

Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee

The Toffee Merchant Salted Espresso Toffee

Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee

Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee

Belle Toffee Bourbon Pecan Toffee in Belgian Gold Chocolate

The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee

Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee

Belle Toffee Almond Toffee in Belgian Milk Chocolate

Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan

Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee

Nuts for Toffee White Chocolate Pistachio

3.5 Stars

CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew

Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate

Tania's Toffee Tania's Toffee

Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze

Stony Lake Toffee Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee

The Toffee Store Cobblestone Toffee

Kate' Single Batch Toffee Kate's Single Batch Toffee

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Milk Chocolate Almond English Toffee

Susi Toffi LLC Susi Toffi

Susi Toffi LLC Smoked Salt S'more Toffee

3.0 Stars

Sweet-A-Licious Gourmet Toffee & Nuts Chai Almond Toffee Bark

Gold Coast Candy LLC Ruby Cherry Almond Toffee

Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango

Stony Lake Toffee Cathy’s Original Butterscotch

The Toffee Store Peppermint Toffee

Robinson Confections Pumpkin Spice Martini Toffee

Deep Fork Foods Karamella Marble Toffee

Deep Fork Foods Karamella Pumpkin Spice Toffee

