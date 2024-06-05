The International Chocolate Salon and TasteTV have announced the winners of the 2024 Best Toffee Awards.
Honors are awarded based on the combined total number of votes received by each entrant from the judging panel. The panel includes national and regional magazines, newspaper and blog editors, topic experts, local chefs, and food gurus.
Award winners can display and use the Official Award Winner title and award logos on products and promotional materials, such as the Award Winner lapel pin, Custom Award Certificates, and logo award merchandise.
Established in 2007, TasteTV International Chocolate Salon is one of the premier international bodies celebrating and honoring artisan and premium chocolates and confections.
Best Ingredient Combinations
Gold
The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee
Silver
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew
Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee
Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee
Bronze
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond
Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee
Honorable Mention
Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan
Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee
Robinson Confections Pumpkin Spice Martini Toffee
Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee
The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee
Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee
Best Taste
Gold
Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee
Silver
The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee
Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee
Bronze
Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee
Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee
The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee
Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee
Honorable Mention
Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee
Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan
Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee
Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate
Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango
Nuts for Toffee White Chocolate Pistachio
Stony Lake Toffee Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee
Best Texture
Gold
Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee
Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee
Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee
Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan
Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee
Belle Toffee Bourbon Pecan Toffee in Belgian Gold Chocolate
Silver
Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee
The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee
Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate
Stony Lake Toffee Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond
The Toffee Merchant Salted Espresso Toffee
The Toffee Store Peppermint Toffee
Belle Toffee Almond Toffee in Belgian Milk Chocolate
Gold Coast Candy LLC Ruby Cherry Almond Toffee
Deep Fork Foods Karamella Marble Toffee
Bronze
The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee
Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze
Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango
Nuts for Toffee White Chocolate Pistachio
Tania's Toffee Tania's Toffee
Susi Toffi LLC Smoked Salt S'more Toffee
Susi Toffi LLC Susi Toffi
Deep Fork Foods Karamella Pecan Toffee
Most Unique
Gold
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew
Silver
Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee
Bronze
The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee
Honorable Mention
Robinson Confections Pumpkin Spice Martini Toffee
Top Toffee
Gold
The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee
Silver
Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee
Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee
Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan
Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee
Bronze
The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee
Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze
Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee
Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee
Honorable Mention
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond
Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango
Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate
Star Ratings
4.5 Stars
The Toffee Merchant Bourbon Pecan English Toffee
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Dark Chocolate Salted Almond
Rainy Day Chocolate Milk Chocolate Macadamia Nut Toasted Coconut Toffee
4.0 Stars
Sonoma Chocolatiers 3 Seed Chili Toffee
The Toffee Merchant Salted Espresso Toffee
Rainy Day Chocolate Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Toffee
Tomo Toffee Dark Chocolate Toffee
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Dark Chocolate Pecan English Toffee
Belle Toffee Bourbon Pecan Toffee in Belgian Gold Chocolate
The Toffee Merchant Tart Cherry Amaretto Toffee
Tomo Toffee S’mores Toffee
Belle Toffee Almond Toffee in Belgian Milk Chocolate
Fritz Toffee Company Bourbon Pecan
Sonoma Chocolatiers Autumnal Toffee
Nuts for Toffee White Chocolate Pistachio
3.5 Stars
CRAFIAN Artisanal Toffee Coconut Curry and Cashew
Belle Toffee Roasted Hazelnut Espresso Toffee in Belgian Dark Chocolate
Tania's Toffee Tania's Toffee
Nuts for Toffee You're My Squeeze
Stony Lake Toffee Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Toffee
The Toffee Store Cobblestone Toffee
Kate' Single Batch Toffee Kate's Single Batch Toffee
Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates Milk Chocolate Almond English Toffee
Susi Toffi LLC Susi Toffi
Susi Toffi LLC Smoked Salt S'more Toffee
3.0 Stars
Sweet-A-Licious Gourmet Toffee & Nuts Chai Almond Toffee Bark
Gold Coast Candy LLC Ruby Cherry Almond Toffee
Nuts for Toffee It Takes Two To Mango
Stony Lake Toffee Cathy’s Original Butterscotch
The Toffee Store Peppermint Toffee
Robinson Confections Pumpkin Spice Martini Toffee
Deep Fork Foods Karamella Marble Toffee
Deep Fork Foods Karamella Pumpkin Spice Toffee
