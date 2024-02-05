The International Chocolate Salon has announced the 2024 award winners for the title Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America.

The International Chocolate Salon Awards for the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America are based on the combined total number of Gold and Silver Awards plus 4.5/4.0/3.5 star ratings received by each entrant in the previous year's TasteTV Chocolate Salons in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and fall (SF).

Also taken into account are the ratings received in the standalone International Chocolate Salon Award Competitions for Best Caramels, Best Toffees, Top Chocolate Bars, Truffles, White Chocolate, Best Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate, Vegan Chocolates, Spicy Chocolates, Sugar Free, and others.

This year’s Six Star Grand Masters include:

aL chocoLat Boutique

CocoTutti Chocolates

Creamed Honey Co

Delysia Chocolatier

Michael's Chocolates

Panache Chocolatier

This year's Five Star Master Chocolatiers include:

Ambrosia Sipping Chocolate

Sandhill Chocolate Company

Socola Chocolatier

See the Superior Chocolatier and Exceptional Chocolatier honorees here, and view all Award Certificates for the current rankings here.

A Best in America awards presentation will take place during the San Francisco International Chocolate Salon, the weekend of April 7. The International Chocolate Salon will publish more details about this shortly.