Sunderstorm has launched Kanha Minis, infused chocolate designed to deliver high dosage and fast activation in bite-sized pieces.

Available in three—Fly, Groove, and Float—each bite features 4 mg THC paired with terpenes, coactives, and other cannabinoids that help consumers pick their vibe.

"With more than two years of testing, research and development, I'm proud to finally share our latest breakthrough, Kanha Minis," says Cameron Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "As the original creators of fast-acting gummies, we've formulated a new way to experience a clean high through our shareable chocolate bites. Each mini is meticulously formulated by doctors, undergoes triple lab testing and offers a unique, consistent effect, setting a new standard in the world of edibles."

These chocolates, which require a 120-hour production process over six days, offer three distinct experiences. For a quick way to energize and uplift, Fly features a 2:1 ratio of sativa THC and THCV with a touch of green tea. For more balanced vibes, Groove offers a 2:1 ratio of hybrid THC and CBC. Those looking to relax will enjoy Float, featuring a 2:1 ratio of indica THC and CBG. Each recyclable package contains 25 bite-sized chocolates and 100 mg THC.

Made with Belgian chocolate, Minis feature a hard-shell coating that prevents the chocolate from melting in your hands. Advanced nanotech adds fast-acting effects and complete cannabinoid absorption.

Kanha, best known for its gummies, made its chocolate debut last summer with S'mores, a limited-edition treat that quickly sold out in many dispensaries.

