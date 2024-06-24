Saica Group, a packaging solutions company, and Mondelēz have joined forces to launch a new paper-based product targeted to multipacks-products for the confectionery, biscuits, and chocolate markets.

The new paper-based packaging is designed to be recyclable in the paper waste stream and is suitable for the heat sealable packing process, with the option to be produced coated or uncoated depending on the desired final appearance.

During the development of the project, focus was placed on the conversion and Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS) packing processes to optimize and ensure a high printing quality, optimal functionality, and ease-of-use for machine-packing lines focusing on the required mechanical and sealing performance, guaranteeing that the contents reach consumers in perfect conditions.

The product has been developed to meet the sustainability standards set by the Confederation of European Paper (CEPI).

This initiative is part of Mondelēz International’s ongoing efforts to pack "light and right" in service of its global sustainable packaging goals. By 2025 the company aims to reduce virgin plastic in packaging made of rigid plastic by at least 25% and in all plastic packaging by 5%. Mondelēz has already reduced packaging materials by 72,600 metric tons at the end of 2022 and aims to make 98% of packaging designed to be recyclable by 2025.

Like Mondelēz, Saica Group is fully committed to the transition toward a circular economy. To do this, Saica has set a series of ambitious targets in resource efficiency, circularity of materials, climate neutrality, and zero littering, among others. More specifically, the flexible packaging business unit has committed to:

Design a 100% recyclable flexible packaging portfolio by 2025.

Introduce at least 5% in weight of post-consumer recycled content in its products by 2025.

Reduce 20% in weight of plastic content by 2025.

Have 15% in weight of all this packaging made of paper structures by 2025.

“We believe that packaging sustainability is a very serious challenge that required our full commitment and far-reaching collaborations with companies equally committed, like Mondelēz,” says Miguel Angel Dora, general manager at Saica Flex.

“Our ambition to make Saica’s flexible monomaterial structures, including paper, is a key aspect to achieve all these goals. We hope that, by 2025, 100% of our flexible packaging offer is recyclable so that we can contribute towards a truly circular economy,” he adds.

