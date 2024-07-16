In honor of Nutella’s 60th anniversary, the Original Hazelnut Spread has just launched an exclusive collectable Nutella Zip-Up, available for a limited time only.

The Zip-Up, which is only available on Amazon and retails for $39.99, includes a jar of Nutella with every purchase so you consumers can create a recipe while sporting the limited-edition jacket.

The Zip-Up is perfect for any Nutella lover, featuring the Nutella jar, smile, and colors. The zipper is also in the Nutella jar shape – perfect to wear or even save as a collector's item, per the brand.

"For Nutella’s 60th anniversary we wanted to celebrate the elements of the brand that make it special, such as the smile, to represent the smiles it brings to fans around the world, in addition to highlighting the iconic shape of the jar in new ways," says Seth Gonzales, senior marketing director, Nutella. "We look forward to seeing some our loyal fans in their new limited-edition Nutella Zip-Ups to commemorate this milestone with us.”

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­