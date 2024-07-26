In recognition of today’s National Hot Fudge Sundae Day, the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company has announced a grand opening of its first-ever New York Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop in the Empire State Building on Tuesday, August 6. The announcement marks two icons coming together—the building that has long defined the New York City skyline, and the country’s oldest, continually operating premium chocolate brand, originally founded in San Francisco in 1852.

To commemorate this historic moment in Ghirardelli’s 172-year history, Ghirardelli will host a Grand Opening of the new store on August 6. CEO, Joel Burrows, alongside Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, New Yorker, and chocolate enthusiast, Mary J. Blige, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12 pm. Following the ribbon cutting, Ghirardelli will offer 102 free Ghirardelli World Famous Hot Fudge Sundaes to the first attendees who claim their spot in line–one for each story of the building. $5 mini sundaes will also be available from 2–6 pm ET.

“We’re thrilled to open our first New York store in the Empire State Building. Now anyone who visits the iconic building can put a cherry on top of their experience by enjoying one of our famous sundaes there,” said Burrows. “Our new store is an important next chapter in our company’s long, rich history. We pride ourselves in making chocolate so delicious it Makes Life a Bite Better.”

The new Empire State Building store’s menu will feature 13 different specialty sundaes, including:

Ghirardelli’s World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae made with Ghirardelli Handmade Milk Chocolate Hot Fudge, two scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chopped and toasted almonds, a maraschino cherry, and a Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Square.

A new Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae, available for the first time this summer.

Additional new products launched nationwide this summer include a Caramel Waffle Cone Sundae and a new Milk Chocolate Caramel Waffle Cone Square.

“As a long-time Ghirardelli fan myself—and proud New Yorker— I am so excited to be a part of opening this beautiful new store,” says Mary J. Blige. “The Empire State Building is as iconic to New York as Ghirardelli is to chocolate in the U.S.”

The first-ever New York location pays homage to the brand’s foundational San Francisco history through a replica of the classic Ghirardelli marquee sign, blue and gold tiling throughout the store, and a hot fudge kettle machine. The new 2,758 square foot store at the base of the world-famous Empire State Building will also showcase fountain and bakery favorites like sundaes, milkshakes, hot chocolate, coffee, brownies, cookies, and chocolate covered strawberries.

Among the other elements of the elevated retail experience, visitors will get to enjoy the Pick & Mix space, where they can customize a take-home selection of Ghirardelli’s delectable chocolate squares. Proximity to major transportation hubs and subway lines makes this new store accessible to locals and tourists alike.

For the Grand Opening Celebration event information and new NYC location details, click here.

Related - Interview: Ghirardelli on the evolution of its Peppermint Bark