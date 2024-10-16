Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker Kuhn recently chatted with Olga Liash, business manager confectionery, dsm-firmenich, on all things gummies. dsm-firmenich is a privately-owned fragrance and taste company which provides solutions for the nutrition, health, and beauty sectors.





Liz Parker Kuhn: What are some trends in gummies right now?

Olga Liash: One key trend dominating gummies is vegan alternatives. With more people avoiding gelatin for dietary, ethical, or religious reasons, vegan gummies continue to gain popularity—and opportunities are ripe for the picking. The vegan confectionery market size was valued at around USD 1.34 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 9.8%.[1]

Confectionery producers looking to branch out into the plant-based space are forgoing gelatin and turning to alternatives like pectin, a premium ingredient that offers clearer tastes and colors, or other more cost-efficient but effective blends featuring starch.

Another major trend is "playful textures." Gummies are evolving beyond simple, uniform textures, with some products combining firmer exteriors with soft, liquid centers to engage multiple senses at once. Stretchy and chewy gummies, often exclusive to gelatin-based formulations, remain popular for their unique tactile appeal, but there's a growing interest in more creative combinations that enhance both flavor and mouthfeel.

Adult-oriented gummies are another notable trend, with premium and niche products gaining traction. These gummies, often branded with sophisticated flavors like cocktails or botanical blends, target an older demographic looking for more mature options that evoke a sense of nostalgia. Additionally, the distinction between traditional confectionery gummies and vitamin-infused gummies is becoming less defined, as consumers increasingly seek products that combine health benefits with indulgence.

Healthier options are a focal point, with brands prioritizing naturalness and clean labels. Consumer demand, coupled with regulatory changes like the Red 3 dye ban which comes into force in the U.S. in 2027, is driving the shift toward cleaner, more recognizable ingredients.

Finally, an exciting trend that is emerging across many markets is "kidults." At the center of this trend are adults—mainly millennials—who are seeking out nostalgic treats or to relive memorable moments from their childhood, be it through classic movies or cult games. Confectioners can capitalize on this by marrying emotional connections with modern-day innovations, appealing to the growing cohort of consumers who want a playful, yet premium, experience.

LPK: What solutions do you offer for better-for-you gummies?

OL: As the health-conscious trend continues, companies are finding innovative ways to make gummies more nutritious without compromising on taste and texture. As consumers demand clean-label products, artificial additives are being replaced by natural or non-artificial alternatives.

Another area of innovation is sugar reduction, which responds to rising health concerns associated with its consumption. Companies are working hard to substitute sugar’s sweetness without losing the gummy's characteristic texture or bulk, as these aspects are critical for customer satisfaction. The most popular solutions on the market are aimed at “reduced sugar” positionings but we’re seeing more and more sugar-free options popping up too. In sugar-free formulation, there is a complex game of compensating for sugar’s sweetness and texture, since its also provides the bulk for the product. At dsm-firmenich we treat sugar reduction as a complete solution, combining several ingredients to deliver the best taste and texture.

And, of course, the most prominent offer in ‘better-for-you’ gummies is fortification. We are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, like supporting immunity or boosting wellness, with such claims particularly popular in sugar-reduced products, making them an even healthier choice.

LPK: How can you create a “gummy mouthfeel” in a way that appeals to more health-conscious consumers?

OL: A significant challenge in the "better-for-you" gummy market is achieving the familiar gummy texture while incorporating all or most of the trends we see on the market. For instance, in order to create a vegan gummy, we would need to use hydrocolloids that allow us to create versatile textures. Whereas in sugar-reduced or sugar-free gummies, bulking agents are needed to compensate for the lack of sugar.

No single ingredient can perfectly replicate the "stretchiness" that gelatin provides, which is often a major appeal for gummy consumers. However, pectin-based gummies offer a different, though still appealing, experience. Pectin is often chosen for being a natural solution for vegan gummies, due to its clean taste, desirable mouthfeel and optimal flavor release, making it a preferred choice for vegan-friendly gummy options.

It's important to remember that each formulation is different and will come with its own unique set of challenges. Manufacturers can seek expert, bespoke formulation advice and regulatory guidance from their supplier to ensure that their products meet market standards while delivering the desired sensory experience. This is imperative as different markets have varied regulations concerning sugar content, natural claims and additives.

LPK: You recently stated that the most popular colors for confectionery products are red and orange, based on consumer research. Why is this the case?

OL: Red and orange are indeed the two most popular colors in confectionery products, including gummies. This is largely due to their strong association with familiar flavors like strawberry, cherry and orange, which are preferred consumer flavors in the confectionery category. Flavor perception is also heavily linked to color, and red and orange gummies often evoke a sense of brightness, freshness and fruitiness.

The color’s source is also an important consideration, with consumers increasingly choosing confectionery made with natural or non-artificial colors. This is driven by health-conscious consumers and also influenced by recent regulations that ban synthetic colors in certain regions or countries.

LPK: How can producers manufacture gummies with additional nutrients, such as vitamins?

OL: To manufacture gummies with added nutrients such as vitamins, several factors must be considered. The addition of nutrients can affect the product's taste profile, making it necessary to include masking agents to maintain a pleasant flavor. Additionally, incorporating vitamins or other functional ingredients into existing recipes requires careful consideration of how they interact with the gummy's base ingredients, which may necessitate a reformulation. The goal is to ensure that the texture, taste and appearance of the gummy remain consistent while delivering the added nutritional benefits. Brands offering vitamin gummies must also remain mindful of any regulatory requirements for such products in different markets.