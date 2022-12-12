Hoffmann Neopac, a global provider of metal and plastic packaging for pharma, beauty, and oral care, is launching a fully metal version of its child-resistant high barrier tins. The completely recyclable, mono-material CR Tins are ideal for a wide variety of dry and semi-dry cannabis products including edibles, CBD oils, creams, gummies, and concentrates.

Samples of the sustainable packaging solution were displayed at the Hoffman Neopac AG Booth at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, November 16–18. To accommodate certain bulky products used in the cannabis sector—including large gummies—the new 70mm-diameter tins stand slightly higher than their predecessors, at 26.5mm in height. They have a capacity of 80-85ml.

Hoffmann Neopac’s fully metal tins represent the next generation of the company’s existing CR Tins with plastic inserts. By converting to a fully metal construct, the tins are not only more recyclable, but also help lock in freshness and provide protection from light.

The CR Tins also keep children and pets safe. The fully metal CR Tins feature a certified resealable lid, with an optional opaque lid available for edibles, pills, and pouches. Both the lid and body of the tins can be decorated, allowing ample, flat real estate for both mandated safety instructions and permissible branding.