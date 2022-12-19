MarieBelle New York is getting ready to bring holiday “Joy to the World” in the most stylish of ways. Showcasing chocolate creations for all to admire, the house of sweets recently held a holiday party at its flagship Broome Street Store which had everyone feeling the holiday cheer while sampling hot chocolate from the Cacao Bar.

MarieBelle artisan chocolates are known for its tasting ganache, hot chocolate, and truffles, presented in artistic packaging, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Notable attendees at the Holiday Party included Founder Maribel Lieberman, Aaron Paul, Elisabeth McGowan, Erick Mr. Major Shervington, Cynthia Basinet, Melan Breton, Keiko Aoki, Elena Gibbs, Jose Castelo Branco, Silvia Frieser, Sophia Tezel, Ted Trimpa, Vanessa Gordon, Sydney Belle, Dara Sowell, Nadja Sayej, and Jennifer Laddy.

Maribel Lieberman founded the company over two decades ago and is proud to be a “woman-owned business.” She has stayed true to her roots and love of chocolate using cacao from her native Honduras and, as a proud New Yorker (at her Brooklyn factory) hand-making the gourmet ganache with the finest ingredients and all-natural flavors.