Company: General Mills

Website: www.generalmills.com

Introduced: December 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19-$6.99

Product Snapshot: General Mills has released Chex Mix: More Flavor, just in time for the holiday season.

The iconic snack has introduced a new twist on the staple Traditional Chex Mix with more flavor added in each savory bite with Chex Mix: More Flavor. The snack mix is a perfect no-prep snack for everything from entertaining guests at your next holiday gathering or as a snack to munch on for a Christmas movie-thon night in. Additional Chex Mix Bold and Cheddar flavors also provide variations of the Traditional Chex Mix favorite. All three flavors are available permanently at retailers nationwide.

Suggested retail prices include $2.19 for a 3.75-oz. bag; $3.37 for an 8.75-oz. bag; $4.35 for a 15-oz. bag; and $6.99 for a 40-oz. bag. Also available in a 10-ct. multipack, for $5.99, and a 42-ct. multipack for $13.99, at select retailers.



