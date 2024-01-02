To help guests celebrate the lucky Year of the Dragon, Lady M Confections, home to the Mille Crêpes, has launched the Lady M 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set ($88), a candy set made for gifting.

The limited-edition gift box opens to reveal a pop-up display of spinning plum blossoms, symbolizing prosperity and growth. A curated selection of six exclusive confections is included inside the gift box, each with a unique significance for the holiday. Guests can indulge in flavors such as Abundant Roasted Almonds, Cheerful Coconut Chocolates, Prosperous Melon Pearls, Sweet Sesame Crunch, Harmonious Coconut Crêpes, and Lucky Earl Grey Crêpes for Lunar New Year celebrations. The gift set also features five lucky red envelopes, a matching greeting card, and a custom-designed gift bag.

To further share happiness and good fortune, Lady M is offering guests the chance to purchase red envelopes separately with Year of the Dragon Red Envelopes ($10), a set of five confetti shaker red envelopes which symbolize abundant luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

The Lady M 2024 Lunar New Year Gift Set and Year of the Dragon Red Envelopes will be available for preorder on LadyM.com/lunarnewyear starting January 2, and within U.S. Lady M boutique locations beginning January 24. Both items will begin shipping on January 16, for arrival beginning on January 18.