Italian luxury chocolate and gelato manufacturer Venchi announced the opening of a total of 30 new stores by the end of December, including four in the UK, Singapore, and Indonesia; eight in China; three in Japan; and two in the U.S.

Venchi has opened a total of 4 Chocogelaterie in London in 2022, bringing the total number of stores to nine. The new venues include:

Piccadilly, at the center of London

Long Acre, in the heart of Covent Garden

Wardour Street, in the Soho district

The newly renovated Battersea Power Station.

Prior to the new opening, in London the Italian luxury chocolate and gelato manufacturer already counted six boutiques in Exhibition Road, King’s Road, Covent Garden, Hampstead, and Richmond. It can also be found at luxury wholesalers Harrods, Selfridges, Eataly, John Lewis, and Fenwick.

All the Chocogelaterie stores exhibit different types of chocolate to “Pick & Mix,” housemade gelato including the latest vegan options, and its bestselling gelato flavors, gelato shakes, hot chocolates, crepes and coffees, and a wall of fame made of chocolate bars.

For two of its four new boutiques, the Italian chocolate brand has decided to exhibit the Chocoviar Wall: a wall made up entirely of the Chocoviar collection. The wall is populated with all available flavors from the collection, including Gianduia, 75% Chocoviar, Pistachio, Crème Brulée, and Crème Suprema.

The Italian chocolate and gelato purveyor has come a long way from its workshop in Turin founded by Silviano Venchi in 1878 and from its first Chocogelateria ever, opened in 2007. Venchi has been present in London since 2012, when it opened its first boutique in Covent Garden, the second international store after Hong Kong.

Today, Venchi counts over 175 stores across 70 countries, but it is aiming to open a total of 250 by 2025. For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the brand has opened its last store at the airport Doha on the November 9. In 2023, Venchi will be continuing its global expansion opening stores in France, Malaysia, and Australia.

Daniele Ferrero, CEO of Venchi, commented: “Growth calls for growth: this has been our core business model since the pandemic, and we have been pursuing our internationalisation ever since. Despite the global pandemic, we are counting on closing this year with an expected increase of 40% for 150 million euros in revenues. Venchi brings the true Italian tasting experience all over the world by elevating chocolate making to an art form, 100% Made in Italy."