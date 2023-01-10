Old World Christmas has announced four new licensing partnerships for the creation of handblown glass ornaments. Mars Wrigley, MLB, Norman Rockwell, and Morton Salt will each have a line of hand-painted, hand-glittered ornaments created to capture the spirit of the brands to be released later this year.

“We are excited to continue to grow our licensed portfolio,” said Neal Applefeld, president & CEO, Old World Christmas. “Ornaments help a Christmas tree tell a story and we look to partner with brands who can bolster that story.”

Candy lovers will be able to add their favorite Mars Wrigley candies, such as M&M'S, Starburst, Snickers, Skittles, and Twix, to their tree.

Once released, all of the newly licensed ornaments will be available at oldworldchristmas.com or in retail stores across the U.S.