KitKat is introducing recyclable paper packaging as a pilot test for the brand in Australia.

The recyclable paper packaging will be available for a limited time for its four-finger bar in Australia, across Western Australia, South Australia, and Northern Territory.

Nestlé will produce more than a quarter of a million KitKat bars wrapped in paper in an exclusive partnership with Coles, a local retailer. The pack has a QR code which people can scan to have their say and give valuable feedback on the new paper packaging.

Packaging experts at Nestlé's Confectionery Research and Development Center in York, UK adapted and tested the paper, while scaling it up for use on modified high-speed flow wrapping equipment.

Louise Barrett, head of the Nestlé Confectionery Product Technology Centre in York, said: "We are exploring different types of alternative packaging solutions for our confectionary products. For KitKat, the challenge was to find the right paper packaging solution with a high level of barrier properties to adequately protect the chocolate. We had to maintain the perfect balance between the iconic crispy wafer and smooth chocolate that people know and love, whilst at the same time ensuring the packaging is recyclable in the paper stream."

The paper packaging pilot for KitKat is another positive step in Nestle's commitment to use innovation to meet its packaging commitments. Nestlé has set a goal to reduce the use of virgin plastics by a third by 2025, which includes using less plastic, recycled plastic, and alternatives to plastic packaging. Other recent innovations are Smarties, which introduced recyclable paper packaging for all its confectionery products globally in 2021 and Quality Street, which introduced recyclable paper wrappers in 2022.

“We’re proud to be the first country globally to trial KitKat in paper packaging, as an important step towards reducing our use of virgin plastic. With all packaging innovations, our priority is to ensure we deliver the same KitKat with creamy chocolate and crisp wafer," says Nestlé Oceania General Manager of Confectionery and Snacks Chris O’Donnell.

“Our partnership with Coles has made this packaging trial a possibility, where Aussie chocolate lovers can have their say on our innovative KitKat packaging. The feedback we receive on this trial will help shape the next step of giving Aussies their favorite break.”

Coles General Manager of Grocery Leanne White said, “Coles is thrilled to partner with Nestlé on this important trial which will provide customers the opportunity to have a say on new packaging options and help the company lead the charge in innovative solutions.”

“As part of Coles’ Together to Zero waste ambition, we are committed to reducing plastic packaging wherever possible in Coles supermarkets so we’re really proud to work with fantastic suppliers like Nestlé to trial a new packaging solution for one of Aussies’ favorite chocolate bar.”

Each bar will feature a QR code which Aussies in WA, SA, and NT can scan to have their say by answering a series of questions about the new paper packaging. KitKat Milk 45g wrapped in paper packaging will be available to purchase only from select Coles Supermarkets in WA, SA, and NT from January while stocks last, and can be recycled through curbside recycling bins that collect and process paper. The trial wrapper has a thin metal barrier film to keep the KitKat fresh and has a recyclable ARL.