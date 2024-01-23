Nothing says love like Heart Shaped Biscuits, at least according to Hardee's, who is bringing the fan favorite back just in time for Valentine's Day. Hardee's will offer its Made from Scratch Buttermilk Biscuits in the shape of a heart on all breakfast sandwiches Feb. 1–14. Guests and teams are rejoicing, since previously, heart shaped biscuits were only offered during Valentine's week.

"At Hardee's, our food is our love language. That's why we continue to put so much care and craftsmanship into our made-from-scratch biscuits, hand-breaded chicken, and incredible Angus burgers," said Regina Schneider, senior vice president of marketing of Hardee's. "There's no better articulation of this love than our heart-shaped biscuits to celebrate Valentine's Day—a seasonal twist on our iconic breakfast items. We love seeing how this returning favorite brightens our guests' days and encourages them to spread the love with family and friends."

Every day, Hardee's bakers come in at 4 a.m. to craft the buttery, flakey biscuits to perfection, says the brand. Now, the visual representation of that love returns with its classic Heart Shaped Biscuits, available for purchase in-store and on the app.

From Feb. 1–14, My Rewards Members receive a BOGO Biscuit offer to use in the app that can be mix and matched between the Super Bacon Biscuit, Super Sausage Biscuit, Monster Biscuit, and Loaded Omelet Biscuit to share with their special valentine. My Rewards Members can redeem this offer once per day, every single day from Feb. 1–14 at participating restaurants.

Related: Carl's Jr. & Hardee's ramp up chicken menu with new biscuit and waffle sandwiches