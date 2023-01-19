Niagara Chocolates has released four new limited-edition flavors just in time for Valentine’s Day. A recent survey confirms that while consumers from Gen Z and beyond still choose chocolate and romance as Valentine’s Day signatures, a spirit of adventure and an interest to try new, exciting experiences accompany these traditional celebration elements. Other key findings include an overwhelming preference for bold flavors inspired by dessert favorites, popular bakery indulgences, and special holiday offerings.

The new flavors include:

Dark Chocolate Fondue – Mess-free and easy to recreate at home, Niagara Chocolates' Dark Chocolate Fondue is ready in under two minutes and perfect for creating a fun dessert activity with a loved one or as a fun entertaining element.

Mess-free and easy to recreate at home, Niagara Chocolates' Dark Chocolate Fondue is ready in under two minutes and perfect for creating a fun dessert activity with a loved one or as a fun entertaining element. Red Velvet Cheesecake Cups – Notes of red velvet and cocoa complemented by the tang and smoothness of cheesecake. Also available in 12-oz. gift boxes.

Notes of red velvet and cocoa complemented by the tang and smoothness of cheesecake. Also available in 12-oz. gift boxes. Snickerdoodle Cookie Clusters – Creamy milk chocolate with notes of zesty cinnamon and crunchy vanilla cookie pieces.

Creamy milk chocolate with notes of zesty cinnamon and crunchy vanilla cookie pieces. Double Chocolate Frosting Cups – Smooth, milk chocolate frosting flavors in rich dark chocolate.

“For Valentine’s Day 2023, every generation declared a preference for celebrating romance—either with a loved one, boldly going on a first date or even fantasizing about a secret crush,” said Joe Annunziato, director of marketing Delica North America, parent company of Niagara Chocolates. “No matter how they choose to celebrate, there was an overwhelming agreement that chocolates are the best gift to give and receive, and our hand crafters are excited to share their bold new flavor innovations.”

Additional Survey Findings:

The #1 gift that consumers want to give themselves, their loved ones and receive for Valentine’s Day is chocolate.

Over 50% of recipients would love to receive a Valentine’s card from their secret crush.

Over 85% of respondents would be willing to go on a first date on Valentine’s Day—but 16% would only be interested if given a box of chocolates as an invitation.

Made with simple, non-GMO ingredients, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa, and small batch handcrafted chocolate, these limited-edition products are now available on Niagarachocolates.com, Amazon, and national retailers such as Safeway Albertsons, Fresh Market, Walmart, and more.

*Results from Pollfish Survey conducted January 2023