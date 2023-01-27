Ferrero U.S.A., the makers of Kinder Joy, the treat plus toy made to help parents create everyday surprises for their children, is offering families a new birthday pack.

According to a new study commissioned by the Kinder Joy brand, which consisted of 2,000 parents of kids ages 3–12, 72% said their child is likely to request goodie bags at their birthday party. Additionally, 60% said their child prefers a birthday party goodie bag with both edible treats and toys.

Designed as a go-to party favor, the Kinder Joy Birthday Pack features 15 individual Kinder Joy eggs; one half has two layers, one cocoa and one sweet milk-cream flavored, topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream and a surprise toy inside of the other half. In addition, parents can use the placeholder on the card of the pack to write their child’s name for a more personalized touch.

In celebration of the new product reveal, Kinder Joy is partnering with television actress and mother of three Vanessa Lachey. “Thinking of all the things you need for a great kid’s party can be challenging at times. And as a parent, you want to bring things that are simple and kid-approved,” said Lachey. “That’s why I’m such a fan of the new Kinder Joy birthday pack, it is the perfect goodie bag favors for your next child’s party. It has a treat on one side and a surprise toy on the other, a win-win!”

Kinder Joy is also giving away birthday packs to fans across the U.S. To enter, fans can visit kinderjoybirthday.com and complete the registration for a chance to win a free Kinder Joy Birthday Pack.

"We are excited about the launch of our new Kinder Joy birthday pack, which is designed as an ideal treat + toy combo to bring smiles to parents and kids during their next birthday celebrations,” said Miguel Zorrilla, vice president of the Kinder Joy brand. "We are thrilled to be working with a busy mom like Vanessa who knows how to celebrate her kids’ with the perfect party favors.”

The Kinder Joy Birthday Packs are available now at Amazon.com. For more information on the Kinder brand and where to find Kinder Joy eggs in retail, visit Kinder.com.