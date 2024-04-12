Ferrero North America is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Funko for a collection of Harry Potter Kinder Joy Eggs. The assortment features 16 Funko toys specially designed to bring families together to create magical memories. This limited-edition lineup includes two pencil toppers, two sticky notes, two bookmarks and 10 Funko figurines that include Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid, and more.

In celebration of this new collection, Kinder Joy is partnering with the Harry Potter film actor and everyone's favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton. "Kinder Joy's ability to capture some of the magic of the franchise gives fans a new way to experience its excitement and allows its legacy to be passed along to an all-new generation of witches, wizards and Muggles," said Felton. "Through playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films I have seen firsthand how connected the fans are and I can't wait to see how much they enjoy the Harry Potter Kinder Joy eggs."

Now available nationwide at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $2.28, consumers can discover the full collection and unlock the feeling of magic within. The collection includes the Kinder Joy treat featuring layers of cocoa and sweet-cream and topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. All 16 toys can also be scanned and brought to life in Applaydu, an app that uses augmented reality to extend playtime. The free app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

"We are excited to bring the new Harry Potter collection to families and have Kinder Joy be a part of those special moments of wonder shared between parents and children," said Amber Hansinger, vice president of marketing for Kinder Joy. "Harry Potter is a franchise loved by people of all ages, and through this collection, we are hoping to play a small part in how parents introduce their kids to the iconic Harry Potter films."

The Kinder Joy Harry Potter toy collection is now available nationwide while supplies last. For more information on the Kinder brand and where to find Kinder Joy eggs in retail, visit Kinder.com.

Ferrero Group is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.­