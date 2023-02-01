Bazooka Candy Brands has debuted the latest extension of its Push Pop line with Push Pop Gummy Pop-its. The new product features cone-shaped gummies that are easy to dispense from its container.

With Push Pop Gummy Pop-its, fans can enjoy the interactive package by pulling up the clear inner tube to reveal all the gummy candies and then pushing it back down to dispense a single gummy. The container is also refillable, and comes in four fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast, and Watermelon.

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its joins the roster of innovations that Bazooka Candy Brands has launched in recent years. Push Pop Gummy Roll (2020) and Juicy Drop Gummy Dip 'N Stix (2021) continue to generate attention on social media, with #PushPop garnering 688.2 million views on TikTok.

Push Pop Gummy Pop-its is available at national retailers including Walmart, Dollar General, Party City, and more starting at $2.48. The Push Pop Gummy Pop-its refill pack is available on Amazon.