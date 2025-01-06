Perkins American Food Co., a family-dining restaurant brand known for its bakery and homestyle meals, is kicking off the new year with a new menu item. Starting January 8, the Perkins team is rolling out a brand-new lineup of Pie-Inspired Doughnuts, bringing a new twist to its bakery products.

“We are delighted to kick off the new year with sweet new offerings. Our Pie-Inspired Doughnuts are the right amount of fun and nostalgia with doughy layers of fresh-baked comfort in every bite,” says Toni Ronayne, president of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. “The doughnuts are perfect for on the go or for topping off a meal any time of day.”

The limited-time-only Pie-Inspired Doughnuts are flash-fried and dipped into a signature sweet glaze, then topped with sweet apples, berries, caramel, or chocolate cream. The new Pie-Inspired Doughnuts are available in the following varieties:

Apple Pie: Glazed doughnut topped with spiced apples, sweet vanilla glaze, and crumbled pie crust

Salted Caramel Cream: Glazed doughnut topped with vanilla cheesecake, roasted almonds, and salted caramel sauce

Wildberry Delight: Raspberry-filled doughnut topped with vanilla frosting, a berry blend, and crumbled pie crust

Cookies & Cream: Chocolate glazed doughnut with vanilla cream and crushed cookies

“As we step into the new year, Perkins remains the go-to destination for homestyle American classics. Our Great American Trio is a showstopper that demonstrates our commitment to offering the Best Value Breakfast in America,” continues Ronayne.

Perkins favorites, including all entrées and bakery treats are available for dine-in, curbside pickup, or delivery by visiting PerkinsToGo.com.

