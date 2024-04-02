IHOP announced it is bringing more smiles to more plates this spring with new menu offerings, including the reintroduction of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, exclusively in participating restaurants nationwide. The brand will also expand its menu with flavors perfect for guests to enjoy any time of day, as well as fun spins on classic favorites, like the new Cinn-A-Stack and Cupcake House-Made Milkshakes inspired by IHOP’s most popular pancake flavors, and Kids French Toast Sticks.

“We are continually innovating and expanding our menu to ensure we are introducing menu items our guests want, including the introduction of fun and exciting new beverage options like Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola,” said Chef Art Carl, vice president of culinary at IHOP. “We also remain committed to providing options that satisfy cravings during all dayparts. We take pride in the ways we innovate across the breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night categories that allow guests to enjoy IHOP when they want it, and how they want it.”

In partnership with IHOP, in March 2022, Pepsi celebrated pancake lovers everywhere with a new, limited-edition flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola. Only 2,000 lucky individuals were able to get their hands on the flavor. Now, IHOP and Pepsi are bringing the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola to the masses; starting April 1, the limited-time only flavor will be available in participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.

Additionally, IHOP is giving guests a whole new reason to smile about pancakes with its Pancake of the Month offering. Started on February 1, and following on the first of every month, a new flavor is available as a full stack, side, or part of a pancake combo for the calendar month. April’s Pancake of the Month flavor is Cinnamon Apple Pecan, which includes four buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon apples, dulce de leche sauce, pecans, and whipped topping, reminiscent of home-cooked apple pie.

Lastly, IHOP is partnering with Sega to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog, in which loyalty members can earn PanCoins to redeem for Sonic the Hedgehog content.

For more information on IHOP’s latest menu innovations or to find the nearest restaurant, visit IHOP.com.