Brach's is making moments sweeter by taking fans on a flavor journey with its first-ever globally-inspired jelly beans: Desserts of the World. The new flavors include Chocolate Macaron, Strawberry Mochi, Apple Pie, and Lemon Sorbet.

“Beloved for generations, BRACH’S Jelly Beans have played a distinct role in the brand’s nearly 120-year-long legacy of inspiring meaningful connection throughout the seasons with classic favorites,” said Lauren Holtz Pezza, director of Brach's and seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “We’re constantly reviewing emerging flavors and cultural trends. More than ever, consumers are focused on making memories together over adventurous flavors and experiences and we’re excited for our new Desserts of the World Jelly Beans to help satisfy those international cravings in a stress-free way this season.”

To commemorate the nationwide debut of these new treats, Brach's is revealing fun facts about jelly beans and the global destinations which inspired the Desserts of the World flavors:

It would take approximately 16,894 Brach's Jelly Beans to line the Eiffel Tower in France from top to bottom.

Brach's makes approximately 15.9 million pounds of jelly beans per year which is around 35 times the weight of the Statue of Liberty in the United States.

Brach's sells more than 2.5 billion jelly beans per year. If lined up end-to-end, that’s enough to circle Mount Fuji in Japan approximately 394 times.

Brach's has been marking the start of spring with their Jelly Beans for the past 114 years, only 27 years after the construction began on La Sagrada Familia in Spain in 1882. To fill the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, it would take approximately 3 billion Brach's Jelly Beans.



Throughout the entire spring season, fans can purchase Brach's new Desserts of the World Jelly Beans for a limited time, alongside a variety of Brach's Classic Jelly Beans at grocery stores, drugstores, and mass-market retailers nationwide.