Ferrara's Brach's brand has released its new, limited-time Easter Brunch Jelly Beans. Through new and culturally-relevant flavor innovations, like Easter Brunch Jelly Beans, the brand continues to inspire moments of connection amongst consumers.

Reminiscent of fan-favorite brunch foods and drinks, Brach's Easter Brunch Jelly Beans feature six new limited-edition flavors: Blueberry Maple Pancake, Chocolate Glazed Donut, Mimosa, Caramel Cold Brew, Cinnamon Roll, and Berry Smoothie.

“For more than a century, Brach's Jelly Beans have been fostering sweet, springtime connections across generations, and there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with our new Brach's Easter Brunch Jelly Beans,” said Lauren Pezza, director of Brach's and seasonal marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. “Whether you plan to host or attend a brunch, add to an Easter basket, use to fill eggs, or simply indulge in the fun flavors right out of the bag, Brach's new Easter Brunch Jelly Beans deliver a unique flavor experience that is best shared together. We look forward to seeing how consumers choose to enjoy their favorite Brach's Jelly Beans this season."

In addition to Easter Brunch Jelly Beans, Brach's is also introducing new Springtime Soft Jellies to its candy portfolio. With a soft, chewy texture and bright juicy flavors, Brach's Springtime Soft Jellies are available in five assorted fruity flavors: Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Watermelon, Green Apple, and Lemonade. The two-bite, soft jelly candies also feature seasonal shapes including a flower, Easter egg, duck, and bunny.

