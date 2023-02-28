Family-owned company Lake Champlain Chocolates (LCC), known for its commitment to Fair Trade ingredients, has released its new Plant-Based Truffle Bars, free of palm oil, artificial ingredients, and GMOs. The vegan truffle bars offer all the creaminess of milk chocolate without the dairy. The Plant-Based Truffle Bars are available in five flavors including Cinnamon, Cold Brew Coffee, Sea Salt Caramel, Raspberry, and Peppermint.

Jim Lampman founded Lake Champlain Chocolates, beginning the journey of making hand-rolled truffles crafted with local Vermont ingredients. Fast forward almost 40 years later, and Lake Champlain Chocolates' truffle-making is still going strong and has evolved to include plant-based truffle bars that everyone can enjoy.

Meet the flavors:

Cinnamon: Inspired by the popular cookie butter trend, this truffle bar is made with oat milk and delivers a taste of cinnamon.

Cold Brew Coffee: This truffle bar is made with oat milk and local coffee from Vermont Artisan Coffee which is steeped, brewed, and then added to the ganache for a smooth and delicious flavor.

Sea Salt Caramel: Kettle-cooked caramelized sugar and sea salt are infused into silky-smooth ganache, perfect for caramel fans.

Raspberry: 70% dark chocolate cocoa meets freeze-dried raspberries for a vegan truffle bursting with flavor.

Peppermint: A classic dark chocolate and mint flavor pairing, made with organic certified 70% dark chocolate from Uganda and organic peppermint oil.

“Eating plant-based doesn’t mean you have to compromise on taste,” says Allyson Myers, director of marketing for LCC. “We are excited to be releasing a truffle bar that uses quality ingredients and satisfies discerning chocolate-lovers who appreciate a rich flavor.”

Lake Champlain Chocolates’ Plant-Based Truffle Bars is available now on its website and will be available in retail stores beginning March 15. Truffle bars have an MSRP of $2.99. An 8-pack is also available for $24.00. Find the full line of Lake Champlain’s Plant-Based Truffle Bars here.

Lake Champlain Chocolates’ full collection is available at lakechamplainchocolates.com. Select products can also be found in retail stores nationwide and on Amazon.