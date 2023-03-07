Amos Sweets, the inventor of 3D-shaped gummies, has released its star item, 4D (3D+Delicious) Gummy Blocks, in an Easter-themed theatre box, to celebrate the holiday and #BuildYummyFun with stackable gummy blocks.

The 3D block-shaped buildable gummies are soft and chewy with mixed fruit flavors, including lemon, apple, and orange. Kids can build an Easter bunny, carrot, or chick with 4D gummy blocks and enjoy fun and creativity during the holiday. The gummies are available in a 3.53-oz. theater box at a suggested retail price of $1.25, and can be found at Dollar Tree and Save A Lot.

Amos Sweets wants to create a world where people can have a moment of smile anytime, anywhere, filled with innovative sweets that embody “Fun and Play.” Amos offers more than a sweet indulgence, but a play toy, a tool for learning, and a way to express yourself and embody your sense of fun, spontaneity, and youthfulness. For more information about Amos Sweets, follow the company on Facebook and Instagram or visit amossweets.com.