Wyld CBD is launching a new gummy variety at Natural Products Expo West, set for March 9–11 in Anaheim, California.

Joining the Wyld CBD lineup are Peach CBD+CBC gummies, which include minor cannabinoids that can enhance the consumer’s experience and are THC-free.

Wyld CBD’s Peach CBD+CBC gummies are made with real-fruit ingredients and fortified broad-spectrum hemp extract. Each gummy contains 20 mg CBD and 10 mg CBC, which is known for its mood enhancing effects. CBC acts on specific receptors in the brain to support the activity of the endocannabinoid called anandamide. The word anandamide is rooted in the Sanskrit word ānanda, meaning bliss or happiness. This has led anandamide sometimes being referred to as the “bliss molecule.”

“At Wyld CBD we want to provide consumers with innovative products that benefit them in their daily lives,” said CEO and co-founder Aaron Morris. “Our new CBC gummies are a great addition to our lineup.”

In addition to Wyld CBD’s commitment to producing innovative, high-quality products, the company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable world for both people and the planet. Wyld CBD is Climate Neutral Certified and works with local and national partners, including One Tree Planted, Oregon Wild, and others to support and uplift their work.