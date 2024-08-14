The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. has expanded its partnership with Airo with the launch of Oria by Airo in New Jersey.

Oria is Airo’s line of premium live resin-infused gummies. A multistate cannabis company known for its vapor delivery systems, Airo Brands now brings that same innovation to its edibles line.

The Cannabist Company will utilize its premium cannabis oil and state-of-the-art infusion processes for Oria by Airo. The fast-acting, long-lasting, all-natural, vegan and gluten-free line of edibles mirrors Airo’s vaping experience using its Artisan Series flavor profiles and full-spectrum effects. The edibles provide optimal potency and are designed for fast absorption and increased efficiency. Oria offers six terpene-enhanced formulations, three of which also include minor cannabinoids:

Bahama Breeze (Hybrid): Mango and melon

Berry Bliss (Indica): Berries and whipped cream

Black Mamba (Sativa): Citrus and blackberry

Sumatran Sunrise (Sativa): Blood orange with CBC

Midnight Moon (Indica): Black and blueberry with CBN

Citrus Splash (Hybrid): Lemon and lime with CBC

“We are incredibly excited to further expand our successful partnership with Airo by bringing Oria gummies to New Jersey,” says Volley Hayhurst, VP, operations, The Cannabist Company. “These edibles are not only delicious but also offer the high-quality and fast onset of effects that our customers have come to expect from Airo products. These edibles are a perfect addition as the New Jersey market continues to expand and is yet another example of our ability to support our partners while leveraging capacity and utilizing our state-of-the-art processing capabilities at our top-notch facilities.”

The Cannabist Company first teamed up with Airo in November 2023 in Delaware, with its vaporizers and oils becoming top-selling products at Cannabist locations statewide. They expanded into West Virginia earlier this year. Additional market launches and products will continue to roll out in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

“The Cannabist Company’s dedication to quality cultivation and manufacturing, combined with their strong retail and wholesale channels, make them the perfect partner for our brand expansion,” says Richard Yost, CEO of Airo Brands. “We’re excited for how this partnership enables us to introduce Oria edibles to New Jersey, thereby continuing our mission of elevating the cannabis experience for consumers.”

