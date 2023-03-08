SPX FLOW, Inc., a provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health, and industrial markets, has released an updated version of its vertical scraped surface heat exchanger, the Waukesha Cherry-Burrell Votator II, with upgrades that allow for easier, quicker use.

The Votator, which has been on the market for about 20 years, has become a fixture within multiple industries by providing continuous processing solutions for meat, dairy, and confectionery applications.

Now, the updated vertical Votator II offers dual lift capacity with controlled alignment to ensure efficient operation. Operators can lower and lift two cylinders at once instead of having to do one at a time, which decreases cleaning and inspection time, and in turn, reduces downtime.

"Food processors have very specific, rigid cleaning and inspection requirements, whether daily, weekly or monthly," said Con O'Driscoll, SPX FLOW global product manager for dispersion products. "We worked with our customers to hear their challenges and upgrade our equipment to make their work easier, quicker, and safer."

Other improved components include alignment pins, guide rollers, and a guidance system. These updates make the vertical Votator II more user-friendly with easier re-assembly operations and smoother, more efficient lifting and lowering.

Additional benefits of the updated vertical Votator II include:

Greater flexibility for operating needs: The new design enables efficient access to single or twin cylinders for maintenance, cleaning or inspections.

Faster maintenance: The system is externally positioned onto the support column with hydraulic components visible and easily maintained, repaired or replaced without impacting the heat exchanger or production performance.

Easy enhancement for existing systems: Simple retrofit conversion kits are available to convert existing Votator II vertical systems.

"The options here fulfill many different industry requirements, applications and needs," O'Driscoll said. "By ensuring that wide availability of options, from vertical to horizontal, the Votator II is built with versatility and durability in mind to support multiple facets—from sanitary to personal care to industrial and more."

To learn more about the Votator II, visit Votator II Vertical - Scraped Surface Heat Exchangers.