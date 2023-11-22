At the 2024 ProSweets trade fair in Cologne, Theegarten-Pactec will be presenting its latest packaging solutions for the confectionery and snack industry. At Stand G020 H029 in Hall 10.1, the Dresden-based company will be showcasing, among other highlights, its FPH5 flow-wrapping machine, which will demonstrate how sugar-coated chewing gum is packaged at a speed of 4,000 products/min.

ProSweets, an industry event for the confectionery and snack industry, will take place in Cologne from January 28–31, 2024. The international supplier fair bundles state-of-the-art expertise and offers solutions for all process steps, materials and challenges. Theegarten-Pactec, manufacturer of packaging machines for small-piece confectionery, is taking advantage of this platform to present its customized solutions for the confectionery and snack industry. At a shared stand with partner company MAKREV (Hall 10.1 | Stand G020 H029), Theegarten-Pactec will be presenting the FPH5 flow-wrapping machine which will be packaging preformed chewing gum at a high speed of 4,000 products/minute.

Efficient product separation for maximum speed

The most impressive feature of the FPH5 is reportedly its high speed. An innovative product separation process achieves a packaging speed of 4,000 products/minute: A combination of a large feed plate and a separately driven inner plate is used to ensure a high degree of filling. A direct mechanical connection between the machine’s plates and infeed chain ensures a seamless transfer of the products from the plate to the infeed chain, which greatly contributes to a reliable, fast packaging process.

Versatility in both the packaging process and the material

Another advantage of the FPH5 is its flexibility. Depending on the customer’s requirements, it can be used to allocate two, three, or four products per pack. Moreover, the changeover between the individual pack sizes can be implemented extremely quickly. All this is made possible by the simple interchangeability of the infeed chain, which is responsible for product grouping. At ProSweets, Theegarten-Pactec will be demonstrating the process with two-piece packs. The FPH5’s cross-sealing unit is just as flexible. It doesn’t need to be changed when the pack size is changed, as it is driven by a separate servo motor, and the speed of the cross-sealing unit is stored in the recipe management system.

The FPH5 is just as flexible when it comes to processing the material as it is in the packaging process itself. Thanks to a patented preheating section, it is capable of processing even advanced, recyclable monofilms just as efficiently as conventional laminates or paper-based packaging materials—at the same high packaging speed.

Thanks to its versatility and efficiency, the FPH5 can be used to package a wide range of products in addition to classic hard caramels, including very soft, sensitive jelly products, chocolate-coated confectionery, and lollipops.

A flexible solution from MAKREV for lower production volumes: The MR7800 Multistyle

At its stand, Theegarten-Pactec will also present solutions for customers with lower production volumes for which high-performance machines such as the FPH5 are not ideally suited. For example, the MR7800 Multistyle from its partner MAKREV, which will be presented at the stand, packs chocolate products at a speed of up to 400 products/minute. This makes it especially suitable for customers who need solutions in the medium performance range. The MR7800 excels with its high flexibility: It can handle many different types of packaging, such as side twist, top twist, double twist wrap, bunch and envelope fold. Furthermore, quick format changes and changes in the type of packaging can be achieved on the machine in only 30 minutes, which reduces set-up times and effectively saves costs.

Theegarten-Pactec acquired shares in the Istanbul-based MAKREV Packaging company on September 1, 2022. MAKREV manufactures discontinuously operating chocolate, hard candy and jelly packaging machines as well as complete automation and feeding systems in the medium output range—ideally complementing Theegarten-Pactec’s product portfolio.



Sweet Connect: Digital networking for the confectionery industry

As in 2022, visitors to the exhibition stand in 2024 will again be able to explore the benefits of the Sweet Connect digitalization platform in a specially designated area. Theegarten-Pactec founded this platform together with its partners Sollich, Chocotech, and Winkler + Dünnebier. The platform, which was specially developed for the confectionery industry, bundles the partners’ resources and offers their customers an opportunity to digitally map the entire production process.

For example, it enables the uniform monitoring and management of all machines involved in the production process—regardless of the manufacturer—and is also used to monitor and control the entire confectionery production as well as maintenance, repair, optimization, and planning. Further information on Sweet Connect is available at sweetconnect.io or directly at the trade fair stand (Hall 10.1 | Stand G020 H029).