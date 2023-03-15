Kinder Joy, the treat plus toy made especially to help parents create moments of surprise for their children, is returning to local zoos and aquariums across the country for the second year in a row, bringing imaginative Easter egg hunts to families across the country.

Each event will bring the treat + toy to life with activities such as breakfast with the animals, scavenger hunts with Kinder Joy prizes, opportunities for guests to learn more about animals from zoo ambassadors, and more. Guests will also have a chance to enjoy the Easter-themed Kinder Joy eggs complete with a collection of twelve toys inspired by fun outdoor games such a sack race, soccer, basket and ring toss; as well as an assortment of seasonal offerings such as the Kinder Chocolate mini eggs, Kinder six-count spring animal hollow figures, and Kinder chocolate-filled figures.

"Fostering moments of play between parents and their children that inspire joy, spark imagination and spur excitement is what Kinder Joy is all about," said Miguel Zorilla, vice president, Kinder Joy. "We are thrilled to build on the success of our initial partnership last year with zoos across the country to ensure connection and fun are at the center of shared family experiences during this Easter season and beyond."

Dates and participating locations include:

March 25: Dallas Zoo

April 1: Bergen County Zoo

April 1: San Francisco Zoo

April 2: Phoenix Zoo

April 2: Riverbanks Zoo

April 8: Lincoln Park Zoo

April 8: Cincinnati Zoo

April 8: Ripley's Aquarium of Smokies

Guests are welcome to extend their stay throughout the day. For more information on the events and details on tickets, visit the website of each individual zoo or aquarium. For more information on the Kinder brand and where to find Kinder Joy eggs in retail, visit Kinder.com.