Made in Nature's A'Cappella brand recently debuted its Truffle Cones, with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

A'cappella Truffle Cones are made with a crispy baked sugar cone and filled with a smooth, creamy, chocolate ganache center. The cones are available in Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookies N' Cream flavors.

The cones are exclusively available online at A'capella's website, and are handcrafted with real chocolate.