A'cappella Chocolates, a Made In Nature brand, has announced a new charitable endeavor, which marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to social responsibility and community support. A’cappella Chocolates is now partnering with nonprofit organizations to release limited-edition confections aimed at raising funds for these partner charities.

The first organization that A’cappella Chocolates is partnering with is Music For Life and the African Children’s Choir. This collaboration celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the African Children’s Choir with the release of a unique, limited-edition chocolate confection inspired by the Ugandan staple, Kabalagala, a type of banana pancake. With a limited run of only 1,500 sellable units, this exclusive product is set to make a significant impact.

Each purchase of the limited edition Kabalagala Clusters will contribute direct funds to Music For Life and the African Children’s Choir, with the goal of raising over $30,000. This initiative not only supports a worthy cause, but also offers chocolate enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a one-of-a-kind treat. The Kabalagala Clusters are crafted with A’cappella’s exclusive chocolate, dried bananas, pure vanilla, a hint of pepper, and topped with crispy banana chips.

“We are thrilled to launch this initiative with A’cappella Chocolates and partner with Music For Life and the African Children’s Choir. This collaboration allows us to blend our passion for creating exceptional confections with our commitment to making a positive impact in the world,” says Strategic Brand Manager of A'cappella Chocolate Max Debbas. “We believe this limited-edition product will not only delight our customers, but provide much-needed support to a wonderful organization.”

The limited-edition Kabalagala Clusters is now available for purchase at AcappellaChocolate.com, with shipments commencing the first week of December. Each order includes two canisters of Kabalaga Clusters.

In addition to this special release, A’cappella Chocolates can be found in stores nationwide. This holiday season, two new holiday items will be hitting the shelves in Whole Foods stores in December.

For more on this partnership and for nonprofits that would like to be part of a future collaboration, visit Acappellacharity.com.

