The Ferrero Group and The Coca Cola Company have launched Tic Tac Sprite, a flavored Tic Tac inspired by the refreshing experience of drinking a Sprite. The new, limited edition is the second product born out of this global brand collaboration, which has already successfully launched Tic Tac Coca-Cola in 2019.

With Tic Tac Sprite, consumers get to enjoy a Sprite-inspired lemon-lime flavored Tic Tac in an eye-catching yellow. Tic Tac Sprite is available in the iconic Tic Tac packs. There will be four different size and weight options, each with a distinctive and impactful graphic.

“The Coca-Cola Company is pleased to partner with the team at Ferrero to offer the unique taste experience that is Tic Tac Sprite to fans of both brands,” shared John Larson, senior licensing manager for The Coca-Cola Company.

The special edition, launched on March 28 in France, will be available in the next few months in more than 20 countries around the world.

“Our successful partnership with The Coca-Cola Company marked the coming together of two of the iconic global food and beverage brands. Both brands are loved worldwide for bringing great tasting goods to market. We’re always on the lookout for how to boost consumers’ senses even further, so the opportunity to create the first ever Tic Tac inspired by the distinctive taste of Sprite, was too good to miss. As two global brands, we share the same lively and fun-loving DNA, so we hope this collaboration brings even more moments of refreshment for the world to enjoy,” said Scott Perry, Global Tic Tac team.