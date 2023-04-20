Mint and strawberry fans alike can, for the first time ever, immerse themselves in the taste of the newest addition to the Tic Tac portfolio, Strawberry & Cream, a mix of sweet-creamy strawberry flavors, at an exclusive one-day only pop-up event.

The Tic Tac Experience, taking place in Chelsea Market in New York City on Friday, April 28, will give fans an opportunity to enter the world of Tic Tac through a 360-degree multi-sensory experience. At each turn, attendees will encounter surprises that bring the mint brand and Strawberry & Cream flavor to life through branded hands-on activities including a DIY label station, mix and match sample wall, interactive games, and insta-worthy photo opportunities as they take their taste buds on an adventure.

"Our fruit flavors continue to be fan favorites, so we are thrilled to launch Strawberry & Cream through our inaugural Tic Tac Experience," said Endri Shtylla, marketing director, Tic Tac at Ferrero USA, Inc. "Tic Tac has had a successful year holding a top spot in the mint category and we're proud to continue to deliver innovation to our fans and have them interact with the brand in a refreshing and exciting new way with this branded pop-up experience.

The Tic Tac Experience will be open for consumers free of charge on Friday, April 28th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Chelsea Market (75 Ninth Avenue, New York, NY 10011).

Tic Tac Strawberry & Cream is rolling out on shelves nationwide and is available for purchase in a 1-oz. single pack for $1.59 and a 3.4-oz. bottle pack for $3.79 in stores and online

For more information on Tic Tac, visit tictac.com.

