Ferrero North America (part of Ferrero Group) has revealed the company’s first sugar candy, Tic Tac Chewy, at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis. The introduction of Tic Tac Chewy is Ferrero’s first innovation exclusive to the U.S. market, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustained growth in the market.

“We’re thrilled for candy fans to experience how fun and unique Tic Tac Chewy is," says Dan Cutchin, vice president of marketing at Ferrero USA. “It starts with a crunchy exterior and transforms with a chewy inside, bursting with intense fruit flavor."

Tic Tac is currently the #1 mint in both sales and household penetration with nearly 15 million consumers, and the introduction of Tic Tac Chewy marks the brand’s and Ferrero’s first entrance into the sugar candy category. Chewy will be available in five flavors—Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon, and Grape—in both Fruity and Sour varieties. Tic Tac Chewy will be available this September at Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger and will expand to more retailers early 2025.

"Ferrero has supercharged investment in our North American presence in recent years, with expanded manufacturing and R&D capabilities, additional world-class talent, and more and more product innovation," says Jim Klein, chief customer officer, Ferrero USA. “With innovations like Tic Tac Chewy, we are well positioned to continue driving growth in the category and delivering value for our retail partners."

Other new products to be featured by Ferrero include:

Ferrero Rocher Dark Chocolate & Crunchy Salted Caramel Tablets: Smooth chocolate, crunchy hazelnut pieces and creamy filling combine in a sophisticated indulgence.

Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment 14 Piece Tree: The new Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment 14 Piece Tree includes Ferrero Rocher, Raffaello, Ferrero Rondnoir, Ferrero Manderly, and Ferrero Cappuccino. Available later this year.

Keebler Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes Cookies: A fun, limited edition take on Keebler's Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond-flavored shortbread cookie topped with a marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle for a rocky road taste. Available now.

Kinder Joy Limited Edition Despicable Me 4 Eggs: A limited-edition lineup of eight toys representing the movie characters including: Gru, Lucy, and the Minions Stuart, Phil, Dave, Kevin, Jerry, and Carl. Available now.

Kinder Joy Limited-Edition Harry Potter Collection: This limited-edition lineup of 16 unique Funco toys includes two pencil toppers, two sticky notes, two bookmarks, and 10 Funko figurines that include Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid, and more. Available now.

Kinder Mix Advent Calendar: The perfect way to countdown to Christmas! Each of the 24 windows contains a Kinder treat.

Kinder Chocolate Holiday Mini or Share Size: Individually wrapped and portioned.

Kinder Chocolate Lay Down Bag: This pack of twenty individually wrapped, regular-size chocolate bars.

Fannie May Pretzelicious Chocolatier's Mix: Featuring a blend of crunchy pecans, salty pretzels, and smooth caramel, all coated in velvety Fannie May Milk Chocolate, Pretzelicious is a fusion of the sweet and salty flavors. Available later this month.

Royal Dansk Garden Cookie Collection: This colorful, limited-time tin includes unique shapes and seasonal flavors such as white chocolate raspberry and lemon, and the vanilla ring.

Ferrero has been growing and investing in North America. The company recently celebrated the opening of a new chocolate processing facility at the company's manufacturing center in Bloomington, IL, which marks the first time Ferrero has produced chocolate outside of Europe. A Kinder Bueno production line is also expected to open in the manufacturing center later this year. In 2023, the company opened its Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago's historic Marshall Field Building.

In addition to its new product innovations at the Expo, Ferrero will share its expertise connecting with the gamer community on the Data & Insights Stage in a presentation featuring Neal Finkler, Ferrero’s vice president of marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth with popular content creator and Twitch Ambassador CuriousJoi.

Ferrero is located at Booth #21684 on the Sweets & Snacks Expo floor.

