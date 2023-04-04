BBX Capital, Inc., a Florida-based diversified holding company, announced that one of its principal holdings, IT’SUGAR, was named one of Chain Store Age’s 2023 Breakout Retailers at the publication’s 59th annual SPECS Show, which took place in Grapevine, Texas, from March 19–21.

IT’SUGAR’s founder and CEO, Jeff Rubin, accepted the 2023 Breakout Retailers Award on behalf of the company and shared insights about the ongoing success and expansion of the South Florida-based “sugar-tainment” brand.

According to Chain Store Age’s editor-in-chief Marianne Wilson, “Chain Store Age Magazine’s Breakout Retailer Awards recognizes retail, restaurant and non-traditional specialty concepts that are investing in innovation and growth in brick-and-mortar. The honored companies understand the critical role of physical retail in today’s omnichannel world.”

Founded by Rubin in 2006, IT'SUGAR has become one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, with over 100 locations in the United States and Canada. Each store embodies the essence of the brand, showcasing an array of sweets, whimsical merchandise, and engaging candy experiences. IT’SUGAR stores feature over 100 candy brands and some specialty candy-branded shops, including Sour Patch Kids, Nerds, Swedish Fish, Mr. Owl, M&M'S, and more. The stores also boast sections dedicated to vintage and global confections, TikTok-inspired goodies, and much more, providing fun for candy lovers of all ages.

Accompanying Jeff Rubin to the awards event were Jarett Levan, president and CEO of BBX Capital, and Jonathan Schwartz, vice president of real estate and business development at IT’SUGAR.

IT’SUGAR is a member of BBX Capital Corporation’s family of companies and a subsidiary of BBX Sweet Holdings. For more information, visit itsugar.com.