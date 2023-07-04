J&J Snack Foods' Superpretzel brand announced that its Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots variety has been named "Best Frozen Pretzel" of 2023 by the People Food Awards. The annual contest consists of taste testers from People magazine trying hundreds of products, searching high and low for the best grocery store finds of the year.

Available in the freezer aisle at all Super Target locations, Superpretzel Soft Pretzel Filled Knots are a twist on the classic Superpretzel assortment. Packed with gourmet fillings and topped with cheese, each hand-tied soft pretzel knot is the perfect snack that leaves your taste buds satisfied. The flavors include snack dip French Onion and Taco con Queso along with a Southern favorite, pimento cheese, launching later this year.

"We are beyond thrilled that our brand new Superpretzel Soft Pretzel French Onion Filled Knots have been recognized as the 'Best Frozen Pretzel' of 2023 and a must-have grocery store find by People magazine," said Joanne Mizner, vice president of marketing - retail at J&J Snack Foods. "It's always our hope that customers love our products as much as we do, and this People Food Awards win affirms that we're serving up fun and making every day super."

