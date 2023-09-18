During the 35th National Exporters' Summit, held at the Expofuturo Convention Center in the city of Pereira (Colombia), Grupo Nutresa announced it received the National Exports Award, a recognition presented by the National Association of Foreign Trade - Analdex in association with ProColombia.

The company was recognized for the international business strategy developed by Cordillera Chocolate, a B2B brand of chocolate ingredients in Nutresa’s Chocolate business, and its sustainability commitment, social, and environmental positive impact along the cocoa-chocolate value chain in Colombia.

Among 24 participants in the Category of Consumer Goods - Large Companies, the jury highlighted the contributions of Cordillera to the national economy, its positive impact on communities in rural areas and Colombian society in general.

According to Analdex's criteria, Cordillera Chocolate has demonstrated solid leadership in sustainability and is becoming a global benchmark in rural development of cocoa-growing communities and building business through a sustainable vision. Thanks to its global strategy, differentiated innovation and collaborative work with customers across international markets, Cordillera has set high standards in the way business must develop and grow, while contributing to society and global change.

"We congratulate Cordillera, B2B business division of Compañía Nacional de Chocolates, for being awarded in the Consumer Goods - Large Companies Category. The jurors highlighted its leadership in sustainability, support to cocoa farmers and commitment to rural development in the cocoa sector, strengthening the region's agricultural economy,” said Javier Diaz, president of Analdex.

Carlos Ignacio Gallego, president of Grupo Nutresa, said: "This new recognition of our export efforts sets the grounds for our international vision as means to accelerate the development of our countries, companies, and people. This strategy enables great opportunities to access capital, technologies, talent and foster development and growth in competitive conditions."

Juan Fernando Castañeda, president of Grupo Nutresa's Chocolates Business, said: "Compañía Nacional de Chocolates, with 103 years of experience developing consumer products brands, recognized the opportunity to play in the B2B global market of chocolate ingredients and developed Cordillera as its B2B brand. We believe growth through a sustainable vision fosters the creation of shared value along the cocoa-chocolate value chain in significant ways. Cordillera´s strategy through differentiated innovation, long-term strategic relationships with global accounts, articulation of business ecosystems with different stakeholders in the global markets and commitment with cocoa growing families, builds solid pathways for growth in our Company's future.”

The National Exports Award is the most prestigious recognition granted by Analdex and ProColombia to exporting Colombian companies and it is the second time Grupo Nutresa has received this honor. It awards outstanding performance in international markets, innovative approach in global business strategies, investment and job creation and mostly the positive impact on social and economic development of the country.

Alejandra Sarasty, chief global B2B Officer, added: "Enabling sustainable pathways for growth and prosperity is the core of Cordillera´s strategy. This award strengthens our commitment with the cocoa growing families, the rural communities we work with and our global customers who are uniting efforts with us to continue building a better future; one cocoa tree at a time, one chocolate chip at a time. Today we tell the world Cordillera is the brand of sustainable chocolate, today we tell the world, Colombia is Sustainable Chocolate!”

The award was received at a ceremony held earlier this month by the president of Analdex, Javier Diaz Molina; Colombian ViceMinister of International Trade Luis Felipe Quintero Suarez; Analdex Chairman of the Board Ronald Bakalarz; and ProColombia Exports Vice President Juliana Villegas.